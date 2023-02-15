| Women Students Of Ttwrdc To Be Trained In Web Mobile Application Development

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:19 PM, Wed - 15 February 23

Hyderabad: Apart from regular academics, 100 undergraduate third year women students of Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Degree Colleges (TTWRDC) will be provided training in Web & Mobile application development. The 48-day training programme will be followed by placements in the leading multinational companies.

Towards this, the Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TTWREIS) in association with Nirmaan organization and Cigniti launched a skill centre at the TTWRDC for Women at Shadnagar on Wednesday.

Cigniti CFO Krishnan Venkatachary inaugurated the center along with his team. Mayur Patnala, Founder and CEO Nirmaan, TTWREIS officials, RDC Shadnagar principal, staff and students also attended the programme.

Applications:

Meanwhile, the Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society on Wednesday invited applications from eligible candidates for the post of part-time lecturer to teach History subject at TTWR Law College for Men, Sangareddy.

Applicants should have passed PG in the subject concerned with a minimum of 55 per cent. Candidates possessing NET, SET or PhD are desirable. Interested candidates can send their resumes to acad.ttwrdc@gmail.com by 5 pm on February 20.