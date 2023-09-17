Fake call centre busted in Delhi, four employees held

Cyber fraudsters obtained data of insurance policy holders fraudulently and provided them to the tele-callers of their fake call centre and tasked them to call and convince the insurance policy holders regarding providing various services

Published Date - 09:45 PM, Sun - 17 September 23

Hyderabad: The Cybercrime police raided a fake customercare call centre in Delhi and arrested four persons on charges of cheating people in the guise of offering various insurance services, on Saturday.

The arrested persons were identified as Ramendra Kumar, senior manager, Sunil, a manager, Rishab Tiwari, an assistant manager and Kavi Prakash, a team leader. Notices were issued to 85 tele-callers.

According to the police, the cyber fraudsters obtained data of insurance policy holders fraudulently and provided them to the tele-callers of their fake call centre and tasked them to call and convince the insurance policy holders regarding providing various services.

“These tele-callers contacted people in the list and collected personal information and passed on the information of interested persons to the managers. They further convinced the victims and made them deposit huge amounts into various fake bank accounts,” said a senior police official.

They claimed the money was either for top-up, and pre-matured settlements of insurance policies, government charges for stamp papers, central tax, state tax, transfer fee, processing fee, FD account opening etc.

The cybercrime officials requested citizens to not fall prey to such frauds and lodge complaint on WhatsApp number – 949067555.

