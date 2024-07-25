Fake doctors caught managing laser, hair and cosmetology centres by Medical Council

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 July 2024, 09:40 PM

Hyderabad: Three fake doctors were identified and cases filed with police against them during inspections by special teams of Telangana Medical Council (TGMC) at skin, laser, hair and cosmetology centres in Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Madhapur, Hitec City, Kukatpally and Miyapur.

The inspections revealed that a total of 20 such centres were being operated without dermatologists, plastic surgeons and had no requisite permission from the District Registration Authority. The TGMC teams said a few dental, Ayurvedic and Homeopathy doctors were treating with lasers without any formal qualifications.

TGMC Chairman, Dr. Mahesh Kumar said that apart from giving notices to Dental, Ayurvedic and Homeopathic doctors, the Medical Council will also write letters to respective Councils of Dental, Ayurveda and Homeopathy, to take firm action on them.

According to the NMC guidelines, treatments like cosmetology, laser, hair transplantation, dermatology and plastic surgery should be performed only by doctors who have completed medical education in the concerned specialty.

Action will be taken against those who are not qualified for laser cosmetology treatment as per NMC Act, Vice Chairman, TGMC, Dr G Srinivas said. TGMC Public Relation Committee Chairman Dr. Naresh Kumar warned unqualified fake doctors to refrain from playing with people’s health by treating people beyond their limits.