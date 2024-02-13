| Fake Hp Products Valued At Around Rs 30 Cr Seized In India

Fake HP products valued at around Rs 30 cr seized in India

According to the HP Anti-Counterfeiting and Fraud (ACF) report, in this period, law enforcement authorities in India, with support from HP’s Anti-Counterfeiting initiatives, have successfully removed nearly 4.4 lakh illicit items from the market.

By IANS Published Date - 13 February 2024, 01:16 PM

New Delhi: Counterfeit products of HP — such as toner and ink cartridges — valued at approximately Rs 30 crore were seized between November 2022 and October 2023 in India, a new report revealed on Tuesday.

According to the HP Anti-Counterfeiting and Fraud (ACF) report, in this period, law enforcement authorities in India, with support from HP’s Anti-Counterfeiting initiatives, have successfully removed nearly 4.4 lakh illicit items from the market.

The majority of these operations occurred in Mumbai, where over one lakh illicit items were confiscated.

“This initiative ensures that individuals receive authentic HP products, upholding quality standards and safeguarding consumer interests. Through initiatives like the Customer Delivery Inspection service, we empower customers to verify the authenticity of their printing supplies, instilling confidence and peace of mind,” said Sunish Raghavan, Senior Director, Printing Systems, HP India.

In Mumbai, authorities stopped a scheme manufacturing counterfeit cartridges for HP printers and selling them online, carrying out a targeted enforcement action in February last year.

They seized about 25,000 illicit items, including counterfeit cartridges and components, the report noted.

In Delhi and Mumbai areas in March last year, officials thwarted two large operations manufacturing counterfeit printing supplies for HP printers.

The officials seized approximately 14,000 illicit items at the two raids.

Moreover, from April to October 2023, the officials seized about 82,000 illicit items from the market in the Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, according to the report.

HP conducted approximately 300 Customer Delivery Inspections in India from November 2022 to October 2023.