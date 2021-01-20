Fake Intel sleuths nabbed in Hyderabad

The father-son duo, who were moving around in a car that had stickers declaring them as the ‘Intelligence Investigation Bureau’, was caught by the Nallakunta Traffic Police during a regular check.

Hyderabad: From a dead wireless set to a fake sticker with a suspicious emblem, the attempts of a father and son to pose as intelligence officials fell flat after the police saw through their facade during a routine vehicle checking at Nallakunta on Wednesday.

The father-son duo, who were moving around in a car that had stickers declaring them as the ‘Intelligence Investigation Bureau’, was caught by the Nallakunta Traffic Police during a regular check. The car also had an emblem that resembled that of a government department stuck on it. Apart from this, there was a Very High Frequency (VHF) wireless set akin to those used by the police patrol vehicles that was placed strategically inside the car so that those outside would think that they were from the police or security force. The only catch was that the wireless set was a defunct one.

The police arrested the duo, Murali Chand (66) and his son Durga Bhavan Sundar, both residents of Bagh Amberpet on charges of impersonation. Enquiries revealed that that they had the ‘Intelligence Investigation Bureau’ as an organization in 2018. Posing as special investigation officials, they roamed in the modified car with stickers, police said. There was no confirmation yet on whether they cheated anyone or used the fake organization for illegal purposes.

The duo along with the seized vehicle was handed over to the Nallakunta law and order police, who booked a case and have taken up investigation.

