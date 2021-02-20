Falcon Edge has the edge in Hyderabad feature

False rails are up. The first race starts at 1-45 p.m.

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 6:56 pm

Hyderabad: The RH Sequeira-trained Falcon Edge looks good in the Aberader Plate 1200 metres Category-II, terms for horses 3 years old only, the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 1-45 p.m.

Selections:

1. Winning Streak, 1, Spectacular Cruise 2, Solar Eclipse 3

2. Wah Ms Zara 1, NRI Vision 2, City Of Blossom 3

3. November Rain 1, Life Song 2, Ashwa Migsun 3

4. Forever Splendour 1, NRI Elegance 2, Rapid Fire 3

5. Falcon Edge 1, Born To Be 2, New Look 3

6. Havelock Cruise 1, Paso Robles 2, Sovet Pride 3

7. Satin Symphony 1, Grand Finale 2, Committed Warrior 3

8. Blue Cruise 1, That’s My Star 2, Queen Blossom 3

Day’s Best: Forever Splendour.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

1st Mini Jackpot: 2, 3, 4 & 5.

2nd Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.

1st Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

2nd Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

3rd Treble: 6, 7 & 8.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .