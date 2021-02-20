Falcon Edge has the edge in Hyderabad feature

Hyderabad: The RH Sequeira-trained Falcon Edge looks good in the Aberader Plate 1200 metres Category-II, terms for horses 3 years old only, the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday.
False rails are up. The first race starts at 1-45 p.m.
Selections:
1. Winning Streak, 1, Spectacular Cruise 2, Solar Eclipse 3
2. Wah Ms Zara 1, NRI Vision 2, City Of Blossom 3
3. November Rain 1, Life Song 2, Ashwa Migsun 3
4. Forever Splendour 1, NRI Elegance 2, Rapid Fire 3
5. Falcon Edge 1, Born To Be 2, New Look 3
6. Havelock Cruise 1, Paso Robles 2, Sovet Pride 3
7. Satin Symphony 1, Grand Finale 2, Committed Warrior 3
8. Blue Cruise 1, That’s My Star 2, Queen Blossom 3
Day’s Best: Forever Splendour.
Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.
1st Mini Jackpot: 2, 3, 4 & 5.
2nd Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.
1st Treble: 1, 2 & 3.
2nd Treble: 3, 4 & 5.
3rd Treble: 6, 7 & 8.
