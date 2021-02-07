Falcon Edge, Winning Streak, Southern Light shine

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 7:05 pm

Hyderabad: Falcon Edge, Winning Streak, Southern Light and Amyra worked well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Sunday morning.

Sand:

Racing CorrespondentTop Diamond (Rohit Kumar) 1-3, 600/47, shaped well. Quality Warrior (G Naresh) & Gurbaaz (RB) 58, 600/43, pair strode out well.

1000m: Sea Of Class (RB) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, moved freely. Aarya (G Naresh) & Total Darc (RB) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, former shaped well. Mandala Bay (G Naresh) & 3y-(Excellent Art/River Dance) (RB) 1-16, 800/59, 600/43, former in good shape. Zamazenta (G Naresh) & Pedro Planet (RB) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, former fit and well. Amyra (G Naresh) & Art In Motion (RB) 1-14, 800/58, 600/43, former impressed. Winning Streak (G Naresh) & Southern Light (RB) 1-14, 800/58, 600/45, pair worked well. Falcon Edge (Koushik) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, in fine form. Life Song (Koushik) & Lamha (Akshay Kumar) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, former fit and well.

1200m: Peaky Blinders (Koushik) 1-31, 1000/1-17, 800/1-1, 600/47, well in hand.

