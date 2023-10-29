Family, relatives bolster BRS campaign in erstwhile Karimnagar

By Raghu Paithari Updated On - 07:07 PM, Sun - 29 October 23

Karimnagar: Whenever there is an election, it is common practice for family members of contesting candidates to campaign for their victory.

Following the trend, family members of BRS candidates, especially Ministers, are engaged in extensive campaigning for the victory of their family members. They are far ahead than relatives of other political party candidates in this aspect. From the wife of the candidate, to their sons, daughters, daughters-in-law and other relatives too, right from the families of Ministers and MLAs, are all on the ground campaigning.

Instead of merely seeking votes during door-to-door campaigns, they are also applying vermilion on the forehead of women available in a particular house. While interacting with the family members, they are explaining about various welfare schemes especially Aasara pensions and others being implemented by the BRS government. Then, they are asking the family members to exercise their votes on the ‘Car Symbol’ (BRS) if they want all the welfare schemes to continue.

Peddapalli Municipal chairperson Dr Mamatha, the daughter-in-law of Peddapalli MLA Dasari Manohar Reddy, is campaigning for his victory. Mamatha, who started the campaign well in advance after the announcement of tickets by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on August 21, has already covered most of the areas in Peddapalli town. The MLA’s wife Pushpalatha Reddy and son Prashanth Reddy are also campaigning.

Rajitha, wife of BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalkar, is also going door-to-door campaigning in the rural areas of Karimnagar assembly constituency during the last few days. Other family members of Kamalakar are also campaigning.

Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar’s wife Snehalatha and daughter Nandini are seeking votes from the public by extensively touring in Dharmapuri constituency.

Choppadandi legislator Sunke Ravishankar’s wife Deevena, Husnabad MLA V Sathish Kumar’s son Indraneel and others are also campaigning for the victory of their family members.

