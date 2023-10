| Ex Minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy Resigns From Congress

Ex-minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy resigns from Congress

Nagam Janardhan Reddy was reportedly expecting a ticket from Nagarkurnool, but the party instead fielded Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:27 PM, Sun - 29 October 23

File Photo: Nagam Janardhan Reddy

Hyderabad: In a blow to the Congress party, former minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy announced his resignation on Sunday.

Reddy was expecting a ticket from Nagarkurnool, but the party instead fielded Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy, the son of recent Congress joiner Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy.

Reportedly, he is likely to join BRS.