Fan of Samantha builds a temple for her in Andhra Pradesh; pic inside

Samantha, who enjoys a huge fan following in AP, now has a temple with her idol in Alapadu village near Bapatla.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:23 PM, Thu - 27 April 23

Vijayawada: Samantha enjoys a massive fan following in the South film industry, and her popularity in Bollywood is growing after her Family Man 2 series and Koffee with Karan talk show. She is also busy shooting her new Amazon Prime’s web series Citadel India with Varun Dhawan.

A fan named Tenali Sandeep, who is a die-hard fan of Samantha, has decided to build a temple in his residential premises at Alapadu village near Bapatla in Andhra Pradesh. He completed the construction, and the idol of Samantha is going rounds on social media platforms. The sources say that Sandeep is planning to open the temple on April 28 on Samantha’s birthday.

Well, Samantha has joined the club of Khushboo, Namitha, Hansika Motwani, and Nayanthara who have temples built by their fans in Tamil Nadu.

Sandeep also stated that he is a fan of Samanth’s charity work through the Pratyusha Foundation.