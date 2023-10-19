Fans greet Sunny Deol on his birthday, share precious moment with his sons

By ANI Published Date - 10:42 PM, Thu - 19 October 23

Mumbai: Actor Sunny Deol is basking in the success of his film ‘Gadar 2’. His followers adored his performance as Tara Singh in the film. They greeted him in Mumbai on his 66th birthday today.

Sunny Deol cut the cake which featured ‘Tara Singh in Gadar 2’. Deol’s sons Rajveer Deol and Karan Deol were also present on the occasion.

Deol’s fans appeared ecstatic amidst the sounds of dhol. Deol also appeared to be having a good time while celebrating his birthday with his sons.

Earlier, his sons Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol took to their respective Instagram handles and penned a note of gratitude for the ‘Ghayal’ star.

“Happiest Birthday Dad!!! [?]Your talent and love inspire me every day. May this year be filled with even more success and happiness,” Karan wrote.

He also dropped a few pictures of him with Sunny. One of the snaps shows the father-son duo cuddling each other.

Rajveer’s birthday wish for Sunny read, “Happy Birthday DAD [?]May your birthday be as amazing and incredible as you are. Love you.” Rajveer is making his acting debut with ‘Dono’, which also marks the acting debut of Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma.

Sunny Deol attended the premier of ‘Dono’ and was seen donning a black shirt paired with blue jeans and a matching coat.Talking to the media, Sunny said, “I hope you all will like this film and will give a lot of love to these children. They need support from all of you. The rest depends on their ability, but support is very important.” Rajveer, who is playing lead in Avnish S Barjatya’s directorial told ANI about the advice he received from his dad and actor Sunny Deol.

He said, “I think what I have learned is that characters make you a star. It’s not you. And do those characters justice. People really relate to those characters. That’s what makes your career, the characters you play. That’s the main thing I learned from my dad.” After an outstanding performance at the Indian box office, actors Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer action drama film ‘Gadar 2’ also streamed on the OTT platform from October 6.

Talking about ‘Gadar 2’ streaming on OTT platform, Sunny Deol said, “We are absolutely delighted with the overwhelming response that ‘Gadar 2’ has received in theatres. Now with its World Digital Premiere on ZEE5, I am very excited for the movie to reach a wider, global audience. Gadar 2 is a perfect family entertainer that will keep the viewers completely engaged and entertained. I urge everyone to watch it if you haven’t already and watch it again if you have”.

Sunny, son of veteran actor Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur, made his Bollywood debut in ‘Betaab’ opposite Amrita Singh in 1983. The film was a box-office success and its songs ‘Jab Hum Jawan Honge’, ‘Tumne Dee Awaaz’ and ‘Badal Yun Gajrata Hai’ were chartbusters.

He later proved his mettle in hit films like ‘Arjun’, ‘Ghayal’, ‘Damini’, ‘Ghatak’, ‘Border’, ‘Ziddi’ and his most iconic ‘Gadar’. In August 2023, he once again showed power of his stardom with ‘Gadar 2’, which shattered several box office records in the history of Indian cinema. The film raked in over Rs 525.45 cr.

In the coming months, Sunny will be seen in Rajkumar Santoshi’s directorial ‘Lahore 1947’. The film will be made under Aamir Khan’s production house.

Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol have previously delivered three box office hits together in the form of ‘Ghayal,’ ‘Damini,’ and ‘Ghatak’.

