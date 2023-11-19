Fans trend hastag Siraj on social media

While his talent was undeniable, the last match against New Zealand left room for doubt, with just one wicket to his name amid 78 runs conceded.
Hyderabad: With both Indian fast bowlers Bumrah and Shami claiming wickets early in the World Cup final match against Australia, cricket fans in India are expecting the same from Siraj.
Cricket fans in India started trending hashtag Siraj on X, formerly known as Twitter, by posting pictures and comments on the social media platform.
Here are a few reactions:
– #ViratKohli batted with low strike rate.
– #Siraj bowling like a street bowler.
Never ever trust any #JCB player ! 🙂#INDvsAUSfinal #WorldcupFinal pic.twitter.com/xvbnWmLFYf
— Iamafroj (@DazzlingAffu) November 19, 2023
Tu aisa soch ki Sri Lankan batsman khel raha hai.
Kuch kar Siraj Miyan 🙏🏻🙏🏻#INDvsAUSfinal #INDvAUS #CWC2023 #CWC23 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/Csm2ZWeyKm
— Bihari Balak 🚼🇮🇳 (@GautamAditya16) November 19, 2023
Come on Siraj pic.twitter.com/B5OQeEoVRH
— Rachit (@imrachitp) November 19, 2023
Meanwhile Siraj and Jadeja: pic.twitter.com/PeMCRd6uOn
— vikas (@vikasmurali71) November 19, 2023
Again the feeling of Siraj, Kuldeep and Jadeja not coming to the fore will sting. Really missed Hardik and Ashwin today, they would have created a difference.
— Ainkareswar (@kainkareswar) November 19, 2023
And Ashwin would have made the difference instead of deadwood like SKY and Siraj
— CM (@CM1CM0) November 19, 2023