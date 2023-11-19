Sunday, Nov 19, 2023
Home | News | Fans Trend Hastag Siraj On Social Media
Fitnessandbeyond

Fans trend hastag Siraj on social media

While his talent was undeniable, the last match against New Zealand left room for doubt, with just one wicket to his name amid 78 runs conceded.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 08:31 PM, Sun - 19 November 23
Fans trend hastag Siraj on social media

Hyderabad: With both Indian fast bowlers Bumrah and Shami claiming wickets early in the World Cup final match against Australia, cricket fans in India are expecting the same from Siraj.

While his talent was undeniable, the last match against New Zealand left room for doubt, with just one wicket to his name amid 78 runs conceded.

Cricket fans in India started trending hashtag Siraj on X, formerly known as Twitter, by posting pictures and comments on the social media platform.

Here are a few reactions:

Related News

Fitnessandbeyond

Latest News