Fans trend hastag Siraj on social media

While his talent was undeniable, the last match against New Zealand left room for doubt, with just one wicket to his name amid 78 runs conceded.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:31 PM, Sun - 19 November 23

Hyderabad: With both Indian fast bowlers Bumrah and Shami claiming wickets early in the World Cup final match against Australia, cricket fans in India are expecting the same from Siraj.

Cricket fans in India started trending hashtag Siraj on X, formerly known as Twitter, by posting pictures and comments on the social media platform.

Here are a few reactions:

Again the feeling of Siraj, Kuldeep and Jadeja not coming to the fore will sting. Really missed Hardik and Ashwin today, they would have created a difference. — Ainkareswar (@kainkareswar) November 19, 2023

And Ashwin would have made the difference instead of deadwood like SKY and Siraj — CM (@CM1CM0) November 19, 2023