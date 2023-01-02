Fans trend ‘Saal Nahi Salaar Hai’ announcing 2023 as the year of ‘Salaar’

‘Salaar’ marks the first collaboration of Prabhas and Prashanth Neel, and the film is expected to be a game changer for the cinema industry.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:17 PM, Mon - 2 January 23

Hyderabad: One of the most eagerly awaited movies of 2023 is ‘Salaar’, which stars Prabhas and is helmed by Prashanth Neel. The film trended on the very first day of 2023, with fans hailing ‘Saal Nahi Salaar Hoga’ on social media with the hashtag #SaalNahiSalaarHai. Fans have declared that 2023 will be ‘Salaar’s year.

‘Salaar’ marks the first collaboration of Prabhas and Prashanth Neel, and the film is expected to be a game changer for the cinema industry. ‘Salaar’ is a dream combination of India’s two biggest franchises ‘Baahubali’ and ‘KGF’ as this is for the first time the Hombale Films, producers of ‘KGF’, and the hero of ‘Baahubali’ will be collaborating to bring India another blockbuster in 2023.

Hombale Films, which has blockbusters like ‘KGF’, ‘KGF 2’, and their latest ‘Kantara’, is gearing up for the release of the film in 2023.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that ‘Salaar’ has a staggering budget of more than Rs 400 crore and has been produced on a very large scale. The period of ‘Salaar’ has undoubtedly begun, as the team and technicians of ‘KGF’ are also a part of it.

Fans expressed their enthusiasm for the movie on social media. Check out:

Now they deserve all love and appreciation and people were waiting for this one and it finally came and#SaalNahiSalaarHai #Prabhas pic.twitter.com/cjhUadVCuX — Rushita singh (@rushali__) January 1, 2023

No one can control our excitement for this because it's really going to be something very much impressive you all are happy#SaalNahiSalaarHai #Prabhas pic.twitter.com/jExlBLrRgG — Abhilipsa Abhi 💗 (@Abhilipsa_abhi) January 1, 2023