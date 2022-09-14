| From Baahubali To Salaar Here Are The Top 5 On Screen Looks Of Prabhas

From Baahubali to Salaar: Here are the top 5 on-screen looks of Prabhas

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:00 PM, Wed - 14 September 22

Here is a look back at Prabhas' top 5 on-screen looks that have effectively ruled the minds of the audiences:

Hyderabad: There is no denying that Prabhas is currently one of India’s most prominent actors. While the Baahubali star has won over audiences’ hearts with his exceptional acting and solid screen presence, his on-screen charm has always captivated them. Here is a look back at Prabhas’ top 5 on-screen looks that have effectively ruled the minds of the audiences:

Baahubali: The Beginning

With his remarkable performance Baahubali: The Beginning, Prabhas embodied Amarendra Baahubali’s charm and statesmanship and broke into the big leagues with this blockbuster film released in 2015. His raw appearance as a warrior and a lover was adored by everyone across the quarter.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

In the second part of the magnum-opus directed by Rajamouli, Prabhas’ intense portrayal of the role of a king made the audiences fall in love with the Rebel star all over again. Prabhas looked more intriguing than ever as Mahendra Baahubali raises an entire army to defeat Bhallaladeva

Saaho

Prabhas played an undercover agent in the film Saaho. He donned the look of an intense cop for the film. The fight sequences were remarkable and watching Prabhas in his element was indeed a vision in itself.

Darling

In this 2010 release, Prabhas played a lover boy, and the entire South Indian audience was taken by his charm and style.

Salaar

While Salaar is yet to be released, the makers have already released a very interesting first look of Prabhas in which we can see him owning his presence in a badass look. The actor’s fans cannot wait to watch the film already.