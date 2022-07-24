Shruti Haasan marks 13 years in film industry

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:26 PM, Sun - 24 July 22

Hyderabad: Although she sang in her father Kamal Haasan’s films and appeared in guest roles as a child artiste, Shruti Haasan began her acting career in 2009 with the action thriller ‘Luck’.

The actor from ‘Vakeel Sahab’ wrote a moving message on Instagram to celebrate her more than 10 years in the entertainment business. She even released a video detailing her experiences in the film community.

Posting the video on social media, the actor wrote, “Magical 13 years – I never actually thought I’d do more than a movie even I wasn’t born to do this I learned to love it and cinema has become the greatest source of joy in my life – in fact it has given me the life I’m so grateful for .. through the years I’ve learned a lot how to weather success and failures , how to waltz with confidence and doubt and most of all to appreciate the honour of telling stories and giving souls to women I’ve never known before. I’m so eternally thankful for the love and appreciation I get and I never take it for granted , ever. Thankyou for everything and I hope to give you more and fall more in love with this gift of time and art . Ps – weirdos just got to stick to being weirdos apparently it eventually pays off Thankyou, Thankyou for these 13 years (sic).”

The video went viral on social media and fans of the actor showered her with best wishes in the comments section.

‘Salaar’, starring Prabhas, and ‘NBK107’, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, are among the films the ‘Ramaiya Vastavaiya’ actor has in her portfolio.