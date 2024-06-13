Farmer found hanging in Nalgonda

A resident of Bangarakunta village, Adividevupally mandal, Kurra Kasna and his father Keshya were cultivating on lands in the Mulkacherla forest limits.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 June 2024, 08:32 PM

Nalgonda: A farmer was found hanging to a tree after Forest officials planted saplings in the land he was cultivating for over 10 years in Mulkacherla forest limits in the district.

