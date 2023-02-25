Farmer manhandles commission agent at Khammam market

The farmer, Madan Singh of Thirthala village of Khammam Rural mandal, had taken a loan of Rs.30,000 three years ago from the commission agent, Vadde Venkateshwarlu of Polishettygudem of the mandal.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:51 PM, Sat - 25 February 23

Khammam: Mild tension prevailed at the Khammam Agriculture Market after a farmer allegedly manhandled a commission agent on Saturday.

The farmer, Madan Singh of Thirthala village of Khammam Rural mandal, had taken a loan of Rs.30,000 three years ago from the commission agent, Vadde Venkateshwarlu of Polishettygudem of the mandal. The agent on Friday evening went to the farmer’s house and demanded money back or to sell him the farmer’s chilli crop.

But the farmer refused and on Saturday, Venkateshwarlu entered into argument with Singh while he was selling the produce to another trader.

This led to a clash, with Singh and his relatives beating up Vekateshwarlu. A large number of traders, commission agents and chamber of commerce office bearers gathered at the market in support of the commission agent while a few farmers stood by Madan Singh. Trading was stalled briefly.

AMC chairperson D Swetha, its secretary R Mallesham and the local police intervened and pacified both sides. Later, Singh tendered an apology to Venkateshwarlu while agreeing to clear the loan soon.