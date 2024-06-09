Farmers allege negligence of NPDCL officials in addressing problems

In the complaint, the farmers alleged that the officials were not showing interest in fixing issues such as replacing dysfunctional transformers with new ones, installing new poles, straightening power lines, etc.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 June 2024, 07:22 PM

Mancherial: Farmers of Nennal mandal have complained that officials of NPDCL were not addressing their problems with regard to electricity.

They lodged a complaint with Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (NPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director-Warangal K Varun Reddy recently.

They claimed that they paid Rs 15,000 to an assistant engineer to install a new transformer in two phases on digital payment application, PhonePe, in February.

Still, the problem was not addressed so far, they lamented. The farmers said that the officials probed into the wrongdoings of the assistant engineer. They stated that no action was initiated against him till date.

They wondered as to how he could escape the action from higher officials even after committing the offence. They requested the officials to take steps to ensure uninterrupted supply of quality power as provided in the past.