Farmers leading life of dignity in Telangana: Bhongir MLA

Telangana government accorded top priority for welfare of farmers in its agenda and taken up several schemes in this regard, said Bhongir MLA Pailla Shekar Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:16 PM, Wed - 19 July 23

Yadadri-Bhongir: Bhongir MLA Pailla Shekar Reddy said on Wednesday that farmers in Telangana were leading a life of dignity due to the agriculture policies pursued by the State government.

Speaking at a farmer’s meeting at the Rythu Vedika at Poddutur in Valigonda mandal, Shekar Reddy said the State government had accorded top priority for welfare of farmers in its agenda and taken up several schemes in this regard. Investment support scheme Rythu Bandhu and 24 hour free power to the agriculture sector had pulled the agriculture sector out of the crisis that arose due to the anti-farmer policies of the previous Congress government.

Reminding that farmers were forced to wait in queues for hours for fertilizers in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, he said after the formation of Telangana state, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had pressurised the Centre to increase the quota of fertilizer for the State.

The farmer’s meeting also adopted a resolution urging TPCC president A Revanth Reddy to withdraw his comments on three hour power supply to farmers.