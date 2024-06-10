Farmers oppose acquisition of lands for NH 63 in Mancherial

They requested Peddapalli MP elect Gaddam Vamshi and Mancherial MLA K Premsagar Rao to ensure justice for them. Madhusudan said that the new alignment would incur a financial burden of Rs 3,000 crore on the government.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 June 2024, 07:52 PM

Mancherial: Farmers from Hajipur and Luxettipet mandals staged a dharna expressing their disinterest to give lands for the proposed national highway 63 connecting Mancherial-Nizamabad, at IB Chowk here on Monday.

Led by BJP leader Tula Madhusudan, the farmers staged a sit-in at the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar and raised slogans against the officials of National Highways Authority of India.

They said that the authority altered the alignment thrice to benefit realtors and some politicians.

He found fault with the officials of the NHAI for proposing the green-field across the banks of Godavari and affecting agriculture fields of farmers from the two mandals.

Regretting that the lives of farmers, who had already given lands for the Yellampalli project, would be thrown out of gear if their farms were acquired again for the stretch, he urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to intervene and to stop the acquisition of the agricultural lands.

Farmers Lagishetti Rajamouli, Bolishetti Thirupati, Gurrala Shashidhar Reddy, Pettem Thirupati, Thota Laxman, Challa Venkatesh, Manchikatla Mallesh, Nagireddy Janardhan Reddy, Nainala Thirupathi and many others were present.