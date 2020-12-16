Farming activity gains momentum in Nalgonda

Officials estimate that the total area of cultivation would be nearly 4,32,090 acres in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: Farming activity for Yasangi crop season gained momentum in Nalgonda district with officials drawing up the plan for release of water from Nagarjuna Sagar and Musi Projects.

Officials say farmers took up cultivation of different crops in 58,531 acres by December second week as against estimated total area of cultivation of 4,32,090 acres in Yasangi.

Paddy nurseries were raised in 15,945 acres and transplantation was taken up in 50,205 acres. Cultivation of green gram was taken up in 30 acres, ground nut in 7,933 acres, Bengal gram in 31 acres, horse gram in 25 acres, millets in 25 acres and sesamum in 165 acres.

In the district agriculture card for Yasangi 2020-21, it was estimated that the total area of cultivation would be nearly 4,32,090 acres including paddy in 4,04,708 acres, jowar in 55 acres, bajra in 24 acres, bengal gram in 424 acres, green gram in 587 acres, blackgram in 632 acres, horsegram in 320 acres, cowpeta in 120 acres, other pluses in 210 acres, ground nut in 16,067 acres, sesamum in 20 acres, other oil seeds in 37 acres, sugar cane in 35 acres, red chillies in 383 acres, vegetables in 7,669 acres and fruits in 800 acres.

District Agriculture Officer G Sridhar told Telangana Today that It was estimated that 6,1973 metric tonne of Urea, 13,078 metric tonne of DAP, 5,231 metric tonne of sulphur, 10,275 metric tonne of Sulphur and 33,502 metric tonne of complex were required for Yasangi season.

Proposals were sent to the government in this regard. Stocks of 12,010 metric tonne of urea, 891 metric tonne of DAP, 824 metric tonne of sulphur, 1,570 metric tonne of potassium and 10,289 metric tonne of complex were available in the district for distribution to the farmers at subsidised prices, he added.

Not in Suryapet district

As the schedule of water release to SRSP canal was not officially announced, farmers of Suryapet district had not taken up cultivation works for Yasangi crop season.

For the first time, the farmers of the district are going to get the irrigation facility for Yasangi through SRSP canal (Godavari water), Musi Project and left canal of Nagarjuna Sagar Project (Krishna water). This Yasangi crop season had significance as the farmers of Suryapet are going to get irrigation facility from three rivers. In Suryapet district, there was 2.2 lakh acres of ayacut under SRSP canal, 16,000 acres under left canal of Musi project and 2.25 lakh acres under left canal of Nagarjuna Sagar project.

In the district agricultural card of Suryapet for yasangi crop season, it was estimated that farmer might take up cultivation in 4,54,37 acres for Yasangi. Among it, paddy cultivation might be in 4,41,057 acres, jowar in 369 acres, minor millets in 158 acres, bengal gram in 678 acres, green gram in 82 acres, horse gram in 24 acres, other pulses in 252 acres, ground nut in 5,136 acres, oil palm in 400 acres, sugarcane in 25 acres, red chillies in 4,000 acres, vegetables in 1,716 acres and fruits in 100 acres.

