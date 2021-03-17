Fashion: Cabin crew set the runway on fire

Nakshatra design studio was recently inaugurated and its label was launched amidst glitz and glamour

Nakshatra, the designer studio, was inaugurated and its label was launched at the Botanical Cafe, Kondapur. To mark the occasion, Swetha Reddy, fashion designer, showcased her ‘First Annual Collection’. Her collection was unveiled through a fashion show.

The theme for the show was uniquely different — ‘Fusion of Wedding and Aviation’. Around 16 models walked the ramp. None of them were from modelling background. Eight air hostesses and eight aviation employees were groomed to walk on the ramp. And they sported the latest collection of Swetha Reddy.

The fashion show was curated by SG Fashion. Srikanth Gatla groomed the models and choreographed the entire show. Swetha, who has worked with Shruti Haasan and Trisha in films, says that fashion need not be only about skin show. “Fashion is all about being comfortable in every outfit that you wear and step out. It’s about confidence,” said the ace designer.

