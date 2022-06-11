Fashion designer Prathyusha Garimella found dead in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:54 PM, Sat - 11 June 22

Prathyusha was the founder of her own fashion label, with her works sold under the brand name Prathyusha Garimella.

Hyderabad: A fashion designer, Prathyusha Garimella, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in her home in Banjara Hills on Saturday afternoon.

Prathyusha, 35, stayed in a house in Film Nagar in the Banjara Hills police station limits. On Saturday afternoon, when she did not respond to security checks, the guards alerted the police who reached the house. After breaking the door of the house open, the police went inside and found her body in the bathroom. A bottle of chemicals was also recovered from the washroom, police said.

The police have shifted the body to the Osmania General Hospital mortuary for autopsy and have booked a case of suspicious death. Relatives, who were in Delhi, have been informed, police said.

