SCR hoopsters impress, enter final

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 March 2024, 11:00 PM

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) exhibited an impressive performance to beat Sanathnagar Playground 83-57 in the semifinal clash to storm into the final of the 5th Samuel Vasanth Kumar Memorial Basketball Tournament held at YMCA Secunderabad on Friday.

For the winners, Santosh, Vijay, Akash recorded scores of 20, 18 and 13 respectively to contribute to their team’s victory. Tejender was the top-performer with 21 for Sanathnagar Playground.

Results: SCR 83 (Santosh 20, Vijay 18, Akash 13) bt Sanathnagar Playground 57 (Tejendra 21, Jasim 12).