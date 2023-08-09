Kota Police establish helpline for students in need

The team will work to reduce the increasing suicide cases in Kota, to resolve the problems of the children, and eliminate their stress.

By IANS Updated On - 10:12 PM, Wed - 9 August 23

Jaipur: Against the backdrop of frequent suicides, a helpline has been set up by police in Rajasthan’s coaching hub Kota to solve the problems of students.

ASP Thakur Chandrasheel, who is leading the team, told coaching students on Wednesday that if they have any problem, then they should reach out to the team.

“Call our helpline number 9530442778, 24 hours we are sitting to listen your problem,” he said.

In his message to students, he said that they have come here to study, they are working hard, but if they are not successful, then they should not be upset, and always keep plan B.

“Every successful person is not a doctor or an engineer. Many roads are open. If there is any problem in Kota, we will remove it,” he added.

The ASP also said that students are reaching out and coming to them and telling their problems. “We are removing the local level problems,” he said, adding that a total of 203 complaints have been received in the student cell, out of which 199 have been completely solved and work is currently being done in four cases.

He told that most of the problems relate to security money, and refunds. Children deposit security money in hostel mess but later they are not given refund which make them tense.

As many as 17 students committed suicide in Kota this year.