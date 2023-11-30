Sanathnagar records highest polling percentage till 3 pm

At the bottom of the table is Yakuthpura with 20.09 per cent.
Hyderabad: Of the 15 constituencies in Hyderabad district, Sanathnagar tops the table for highest polling percentage till 3 pm with 39.27 per cent. At the bottom of the table is Yakuthpura with 20.09 per cent.
Polling percentage till 3 pm
Musheerabad – 27.98
Malakpet- 29.16
Amberpet- 34.3
Khairatabad- 37
Jubilee Hills – 35.6
Sanathnagar- 39.27
Nampally- 22.7
Karwan- 32.4
Goshamahal- 35.88
Charminar- 29.83
Chandrayangutta- 24.6
Yakutpura- 20.09
Bahadurpura- 30.51
Secunderabad- 36.31
Secunderabad Cont- 37.89