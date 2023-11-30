Sanathnagar records highest polling percentage till 3 pm

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:10 PM, Thu - 30 November 23

Hyderabad: Of the 15 constituencies in Hyderabad district, Sanathnagar tops the table for highest polling percentage till 3 pm with 39.27 per cent. At the bottom of the table is Yakuthpura with 20.09 per cent.

Polling percentage till 3 pm

Musheerabad – 27.98

Malakpet- 29.16

Amberpet- 34.3

Khairatabad- 37

Jubilee Hills – 35.6

Sanathnagar- 39.27

Nampally- 22.7

Karwan- 32.4

Goshamahal- 35.88

Charminar- 29.83

Chandrayangutta- 24.6

Yakutpura- 20.09

Bahadurpura- 30.51

Secunderabad- 36.31

Secunderabad Cont- 37.89