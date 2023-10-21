Father welcomes daughter with ‘Baraat’ post-separation; Internet applauds

The video shared by the father Prem Gupta on Facebook shows the woman’s relatives bursting crackers and accompanying her in a celebratory mode.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:01 PM, Sat - 21 October 23

Hyderabad: While divorce in India is still something that’s frowned upon, in a remarkable incident, a father has hosted a ‘baraat’ to celebrate his daughter’s return home after her divorce, breaking all the stereotypes. The video featuring this unusual welcome is taking the internet by storm.

The video shared by the father Prem Gupta on Facebook shows the woman’s relatives bursting crackers and accompanying her in a celebratory mode. The father noted that when a family does wrong things to her, she needs to be brought back home with respect and honour.

The Facebook post read, “When your daughter’s marriage is done with great pomp and show and if the spouse and family turns out to be wrong or does wrong things then you should bring your daughter back to your home with respect and honour because daughters are very precious.”

Lauding the act, internet users poured heart-warming comments on the post. “Loved the fatherly spirit, awesome. Salute to the great father. Many best wishes for the daughter for a new beginning (sic),” said a user. “Commendable and praiseworthy work (sic),” said another.