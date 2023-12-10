Chinese researchers unveil ‘Invisibility Cloak’ for real

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:07 PM, Sun - 10 December 23

Hyderabad: Harry Potter’s ‘Invisibility Cloak’ was one of the most coveted possessions, particularly among Potterheads. However, it was considered impossible that our technological progress would reach the level of the wizarding world. It turns out that our assumptions were wrong as Scientists in China claimed to have unveiled a real-life, working Invisibility Cloak!

Chu Junhao, a Chinese researcher, has recently revealed a functioning Invisibility Cloak, reminiscent of Harry Potter’s iconic accessory. According to the South China Morning Post, the “InvisDefense coat allows the wearer to be seen but not detected as human, with implications for anti-drone tech and the battlefield.”

China has invented an "invisibility cloak" designed to hide the person wearing it. The InvisDefense, developed by a team at Wuhan University, is a low-cost coat that can be used day or night. By night, the coat's embedded thermal devices emit different temperatures – presenting… pic.twitter.com/ZOdQunt3Re — Hicham Mounadi (@h_mounadi) December 4, 2023

As soon as the news went viral, the internet was abuzz with memes and comments. “Brace up fellas, it’s about to get real,” said a user. “They come up with crazy shit over there in China,” joked another.

This innovative leap reportedly utilizes materials that manipulate light, paving the way for applications like invisible rooms and advanced hearing aids. It marks a significant stride in the journey from science fiction to science fact. Furthermore, the technology could revolutionise security measures, allowing for discreet surveillance.