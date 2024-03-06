Ranveer Brar’s 24k gold dal in Dubai amazes internet

Priced at 58 dirhams (around Rs 1,300), the ‘Dal Kashkan’ is a luxurious take on the humble Indian staple.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 March 2024, 05:38 PM

Hyderabad: Chef Ranveer Brar’s first restaurant in Dubai, Kashkan, has introduced a dish that’s not just a unique experience for the taste buds but also a spectacle for the eyes. Called ‘Dal Kashkan’, the dish has garnered widespread attention as it has 24K gold in it.

Priced at 58 dirhams (around Rs 1,300), the ‘Dal Kashkan’ is a luxurious take on the humble Indian staple. The dish is prepared with premium spices and ghee, ensuring a rich and flavourful experience. However, what sets it apart is the final touch — a sprinkle of 24-carat gold added right before serving.

The video of the dish is being widely shared online with the server at Kashkan describing the dish’s uniqueness, particularly highlighting the use of gold dust.

Situated in Dubai Festival City Mall, Kashkan promises an Indian culinary journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and has become a must-visit destination for those seeking a taste of luxury Indian cuisine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehul Hingu (@streetfoodrecipe)