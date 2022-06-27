FCI should procure rice from millers: Jagadish Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:56 PM, Mon - 27 June 22

Delegation of rice millers association meeting the Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy in his camp office in Suryapet.

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Monday urged Food Corporation of India (FCI) to procure rice from the millers as the godowns have been filled with the paddy crop of ysasangi crop season. When a delegation of rice millers association met the minister in his camp office here on their issues, Jagadish Reddy said that the Centre should take initiative and instruct the FCI for procurement of the rice from the millers.

The decisions of the Centre have created problems to the state in procurement of paddy and others. He alleged that the Centre has brought new farm laws and reforms in electricity sector for the benefit of Adhani group. He reminded that the Centre has withdrawn new farm laws after facing the opposition of the farmers across the country.

He pointed out that the decision of the Centre not to procure parboiled rice has impacted the interests of the farmers of the state. FCI should procure the rice from the millers to create storage space in the gowdons, he added. He assured the rice millers to bring their issues to the notice of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.