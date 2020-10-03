FCRI Hyderabad, Mulugu students top BHU entrance

By | Published: 9:00 pm

Hyderabad: Students of Forest College and Research Institute (FCRI), Hyderabad, Mulugu, have topped the entrance examination of Banaras Hindu University for admissions into the MSc Agroforestry course. B Venkateshwar Reddy, of Narayanpet district, secured the first rank and of the 23 seats, four students are from the FCRI.

“The FCRI is a place where we learnt practical application of theoretical knowledge and lab-to-field application is given more importance. The faculty helped us in the preparation,” said Venkateshwar, son of an ex-serviceman.

Another student Vennela Reddy Purumandla of Siddipet district who cracked the test said, “Initially I didn’t have much knowledge regarding forestry but when I joined in the FCRI, I came to know the depth in the subject. The knowledge I got during practical exposures and theoretical classes helped in building my career in the field of forestry research.”

Indu Kale of Ranga Reddy district and Yeruva Tejasri of Bhadradri Kothagudem district too cracked the entrance examination.

The FCRI on Saturday said the first batch of students completed their degree recently and were excelling in the entrance examinations conducted so far. Two students have already got admission into University of Alabama, USA, with scholarship and tuition fee waived, it added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .