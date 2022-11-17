FCRI Mulugu invites applications for admissions into MSc Forestry course

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:45 PM, Thu - 17 November 22

Hyderabad: The Forest College and Research Institute (FCRI), Mulugu is inviting applications for admissions into the two-year M.Sc Forestry programme for the academic year 2022-23.

Admissions will be based on the performance of the ICAR-AIEEA PG –2022 entrance test (50 percent) and the academic score of B.Sc. (Hons) Forestry (50 percent) weightage.

Interested candidates will have to submit application form online from November 16 onwards on the college website www.fcrits.in. Candidates will also have to upload the required documents, besides paying Rs. 2000 for General Category and Rs. 1000 for SC / ST / PH candidates towards the application fee online on or before November 25 by 5 PM. Applications can be submitted with a late fee of Rs 500 by November 28.

For more details visit www.fcrits.in or call helpline numbers 80743-50866 / 89194-77851 or email @ fcriadmissions@gmail.com