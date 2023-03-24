Fear of exams drives inter student to suicide in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: An intermediate student was found hanging in his house at Narsingi in Ranga Reddy district on Friday evening. He is suspected to have died by suicide due to fear of the exams.

According to the police, Sai Teja was studying MPC first year in a private junior college and stayed with his family at Manchirevula in Narsingi. He was preparing for the ongoing intermediate exams.

He is suspected to have hanged himself from the ceiling of his room. His family members, who returned in the evening, grew suspicious when there was no response from inside even after repeatedly knocking on the door and forcibly opened the door and Sai Teja was found dead.

The Narsingi police reached the spot and shifted the body to the Osmania General Hospital for an autopsy.

Police said Sai Teja’s family raised no suspicion on his death and that he was a good student.

However, he was quite competitive and would not take low scores in his exams and become upset easily, they said.

The Narsingi police are investigating.