Fear of failing in tenth standard exams, girl ends life in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:35 PM, Tue - 26 April 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A Class 10 student, who allegedly attempted self-immolation four days ago in her house in Kulsumpura, due to the fear of failing to clear her board exams, died on Tuesday.

According to the police, Ramya Devi, 15, was preparing for the SSC board examinations but was afraid whether she would not be able to clear it. On Saturday night, while her mother was busy in the kitchen and her sister studying, she went into another room in the house and doused herself with kerosene before setting herself ablaze, Kulsumpura police said.

She was rushed to Osmania General Hospital for treatment, where she passed away in the early hours of Tuesday.

