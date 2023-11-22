Fake FedEx courier call: Beware of this latest cyber scam

In the new scam, perpetrators call people impersonating employees of popular courier service company FedEx.
Hyderabad: Technology has impacted every aspect of our lives today. Payments have become easier, shopping has become easier, buying groceries, ordering food, medicines, services… you name it! With so many chores being just a click away, there are now more avenues than ever for fraudsters and scamsters to pull off a variety of crimes.
The ease with which crimes are being carried out through the internet and on telephonic conversations is flabbergasting to say the least. Meanwhile, scamsters have now found another new way to target people.
In the new scam, perpetrators call people impersonating employees of popular courier service company FedEx. As part of the scam, general public is frightened and tricked into sharing their bank account details or transferring money into some unspecified accounts.
This is how the scam works:
FedEx-prescribed safety tips
The courier services company, on its official website, gave out security and safety tips to avoid falling prey to such frauds.
On its website, FedEx says that it does not request any personal information pertaining to any customer’s account via unsolicited mails, emails, calls or texts. The company warns against claims of delivery of packages in return for money.
FedEx also urges people not to provide any financial and personal details to callers claiming to be employees of the company.
Being vigilant and aware will not only help keep the scamsters at bay but it will also help in curbing the menace.