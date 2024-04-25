Hyderabad: Senior citizen scammed of Rs 50 lakh by cyber fraudsters

The caller after questioning the victim for a few minutes connected him to some persons over Skype. The strangers introduced themselves to the victim as cybercrime officials of Mumbai and threatened the him.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 April 2024, 07:07 PM

Hyderabad: A senior citizen from the city was duped of Rs. 50 lakh by cyber fraudsters. The victim, aged about 66 years, received a phone call from a person alleging that he was an employee of FedEX Mumbai and told the victim that a parcel linked to his mobile number contained drugs and other prohibited items.

“They asked the victim to transfer the money from all his bank accounts to a particular account provided by them. The man transferred Rs. 49.35 lakh to the account mentioned by the fraudsters and only realized later the he was duped by the conmen,” said Hyderabad Cybercrime officials.

A case is registered and investigation going on.