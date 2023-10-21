Aadhaar card scam alert! Here’s how to lock your card to prevent fraud

| Aadhaar Card Scam Alert Heres How To Lock Your Card To Prevent Fraud

Scammers are exploiting some flaws in the Aadhaar-enabled Payment System (AePS), which can drain your bank account to zero balance

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:39 PM, Sat - 21 October 23

Hyderabad: A new kind of scam involving Aadhaar cards has reportedly been on the rise in the Indian market. Scammers are exploiting some flaws in the Aadhaar-enabled Payment System (AePS), which can drain your bank account to zero balance. What’s more alarming is that the fraud requires no OTP authentication or SMS verification.

The AePS system’s vulnerabilities enable scammers to obtain your fingerprint information, Aadhaar number, and bank name, allowing them to siphon off funds from your account. Users will not receive any SMS notification on their registered mobile regarding the debited amount from the bank account.

Photocopy shops, cyber cafes, and hotels have become hotspots for such fraudulent activities. Many such incidents are being reported on social media platforms. However, users can lock their Aadhaar card, to avoid misuse. If your Aadhaar card is locked, it cannot be used for authentication purposes.

How to lock your Aadhaar card?

1. Download the mAadhaar app on your Android/iOS smartphone.

2. Open the application and sign up using your mobile number. The phone number should be the same as the one linked with your Aadhaar Card.

3. Follow the given steps to verify your Aadhaar Card details.

4. Select the option ‘Lock Your Biometrics’ in the application.

5. You can also lock your Aadhaar number by using the option for the same in the mAadhaar app.

6. You can also lock your biometrics on the UIDAI website.

