Four illegal Bangladeshi immigrants arrested in Khammam

The CP revealed that they obtained Aadhaar card, passport and PAN card with false information.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 February 2024, 08:05 PM

Khammam: Four Bangladeshi illegal immigrants, who entered India 19 years ago and were living in Khammam city, were arrested by the Three-Town police and sent to judicial custody, Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt said here on Monday.

The CP revealed that they obtained Aadhaar card, passport and PAN card with false information. The arrested were identified as 32-year-old Mohammad Noor Nabi alias Sheikh Noor Nabi, 24-year-old Mohammad Sagar alias Boda Sagar, 30-year-old Sheikh Jameer alias Mohammed Jameer and 26-year-old Mohammad Aminur Mandal.

They belong to Dakatiya village of Shyamkur union parishad in Jhenaidah district. A woman named Shaguri Khatoon alias Shilpa, sister of accused Noor Nabi and Sagar and distant relative of Sheikh Jamer came to India illegally many years ago from Bangladesh and lived in Kolkata and Mumbai. She cohabited with one Boda Ramulu and came to Khammam for work and resided at Srinivasa Nagar. Later the accused migrated to India and settled in Khammam city and stayed with Shaguri Khatoon. When the Aadhaar cards were issued first, they obtained the Aadhaar cards without giving any documents and with false information. Noor Nabi showed his brother-in-law as father and his sister as mother.

Aminur Mandal first came to Bengaluru and got an Aadhaar card. Six years ago he came to Khammam through a friend from Kolkata and was doing centering work here. Mohammad Sagar and Mohammed Jameer obtained Indian passports. Noor Nabi married a woman Duggirala Kumari of Sundaraiah Nagar in Khammam in 2018 and changed her name to Sheikh Sophia. He built a house near Kalvakatta in Srinivasa Nagar. Mohammad Sagar married a woman, Sheikh Rima of Bengaluru. He was engaged in fruit business and residing at Naidupet in Khammam.

Sheikh Jameer married Manisha of Kolkata and was living at Srinivasa Nagar. CP Dutt said that legal action would be taken against those who illegally entered India and reside in Khammam. He appealed to the public to inform police if there were foreign nationals were visiting and staying in the city.