Fees for professional programmes including engineering to undergo revision

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 July 2024, 02:24 PM

Hyderabad: The professional programmes fee including engineering are set to undergo revision for the next three-year block period starting academic year 2025-26.

The Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC) that fixes the fee for the private colleges offering professional programmes will issue a notification by July 25, inviting applications from the managements for fee revision. Apart from engineering, the fee for the pharmacy, MBA, MCA and biotechnology programmes offered by the private colleges will be revised.

To chalk out a detailed schedule for fee revision, a high level meeting was convened by TAFRC Chairman Justice A Gopal Reddy with Telangana Council of Higher Education Chairman Prof. R Limbadri, Vice Chairman Prof. V Venkata Ramana, Secretary Prof. Sriram Venkatesh, OU and JNTU-Hyderabad Registrars Prof.P Laxminarayana and Prof. K Venkateshwar Rao here on Monday.

According to sources, fee revision notification will be issued on or before July 25 and colleges will be given the opportunity to submit their applications till the end of October. Following this, college managements will be called for in person hearing in months of November and December. After interacting with the management concerned the college will be fixed by the committee for the three year block period – 2025-26, 2026-27 and 2027-28.

The fee for private colleges offering professional programmes is revised once in three years with the last such revision done in 2022. Since the last revision concludes in the academic year 2024-25, the committee has taken up the exercise.

The professional colleges’ fee is revised on the basis of their income, and expenditure receipts, audited balance sheets, requirements for developmental needs, expenditure incurred on salaries and infrastructure among other details.

During the last engineering fee revision, the TAFRC fixed a fee of Rs.1.60 lakh per annum for the MGIT, which was highest among all private engineering colleges, while the CVR College of Engineering in Ibrahimpatnam received second highest fee structure of Rs.1.5 lakh per annum. Over 35 private engineering colleges fee was fixed Rs.1 lakh and above. On the other hand, the minimum fee was revised from Rs.35,000 in 2019 to Rs.45,000 per annum in 2022.