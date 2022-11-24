Fenesta launches second factory in Hyderabad

The company products are popular among builders, architects and interior designers for its noise and rain insulating and dust proof features.
Hyderabad: Fenesta, a windows and doors brand, launched of its new aluminium factory in Hyderabad. This is Fenesta’s seventh manufacturing unit in India and second in Hyderabad.
“This factory is a milestone for us. We aim to boost regional employment in the surrounding areas of this new factory. This will help in providing a faster service to customers,” said Saket Jain, Business Head, Fenesta.
