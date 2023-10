Fenesta National Tennis Championship: Good outing for Rashmikaa

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:46 PM, Wed - 4 October 23

Hyderabad: Telangana tennis player Shrivalli Rashmikaa marched into quarterfinals of both singles and doubles events at the Fenesta National Championship at R K Khanna Tennis Stadium Delhi on Wednesday.

In the singles pre-quarterfinals clash, Rashmikaa cruised past Yubrani Bannerji of West Bengal 6-0, 6-3. The State player and her partner Vaidehee Choudhari of Gujarat recorded a comfortable 6-2, 6-2 win over Rutuparna Choudary of Odisha and Tanushri Pandey of Uttar Pradesh.

Results: Pre-quarterfinals: Singles: Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty (TS) bt Yubrani Bannerji (WB) 6-0, 6-3; Doubles: Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty (TS) & Vaidehee Choudhari (GJ) bt Rutuparna Choudary (OD) & Tanushri Pandey (UP) 6-2, 6-2.