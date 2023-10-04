Feud between Kakatiya varsity students, management garners political support

Varsity officials have said that the students were politicising the issue ahead of general elections for vested interests. They refuted the allegations of corruption in PhD entrance tests and results.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:26 PM, Wed - 4 October 23

Hanamkonda: The feud between students and the management of Kakatiya University (KU) shows no signs of resolution as various political parties and organisations rally behind the protesting students. Students, operating under the banner of the KU Student Joint Action Committee (JAC), have been agitating for 30 days against the alleged irregularities and corruption in PhD admissions. They are demanding the removal of Vice-Chancellor Prof T Ramesh accusing him of large-scale irregularities in admissions and administration.

On October 2, they resorted to a unique form of protest by chaining themselves with iron shackles near the Gandhi statue at the Public Garden in the city. The students have put forth a set of demands, including the immediate registration of criminal cases against both the Vice-Chancellor and Registrars involved in the alleged corruption in PhD results in addition to removal from their respective positions. Furthermore, they seek a response from the state government regarding the allegations of corruption and irregularities in KU’s PhD category-2 admissions.

Meanwhile, RS Praveen Kumar, State president of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), visited the campus on Wednesday and expressed his support for the students’ cause. Praveen Kumar accused the government of taking a rigid stance against the Kakatiya University movement leaders who had played vital roles in the Telangana struggle.

