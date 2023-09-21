Kakatiya University deans stand firm on PhD admissions transparency amid growing controversy

09:19 PM, Thu - 21 September 23

Hanamkonda: Amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding the recent admissions to the PhD category-II programme at Kakatiya University (KU), the Deans of various faculties issued a fresh statement here on Thursday aimed at addressing concerns raised by the public.

Criticism has been directed at the Deans, with some questioning the transparency of the admission process. However, the Deans have strongly refuted these allegations, dismissing them as baseless and unwarranted.

In response to the student Joint Action Committee’s (JAC) challenge to prove their transparency, the Deans labelled it as mere mockery. They condemned the JAC’s statement, emphasising its inaccuracy and asserting that it was unjust to insinuate that they are under the control of the Vice Chancellor.

They pointed out that 75 per cent of open category PhD seats were awarded to students from SC/ST/BC backgrounds. This reflected the fairness of their decisions in the admissions process, they argued.

The Deans also advised students not to avoid wasting their time on baseless allegations and instead to uphold the dignity and decorum of Kakatiya University. The statement was jointly signed by the Deans representing all faculties at varsity.

