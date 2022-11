| Few Trains Cancelled On Vijayawada Guntur Macherla Route From Nov 18 20

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:06 PM, Thu - 17 November 22

Hyderabad: Due to track maintenance works over the Guntur division, certain train services have been cancelled between November 18 and 20.

The trains which are cancelled are Vijayawada – Guntur, Guntur – Macherla, Macherla – Nadikude, Nadikude – Macherla and Macherla – Vijayawada.

The South Central Railway (SCR) requested citizens to make note of the changes and plan their journeys to avoid inconvenience.