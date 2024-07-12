| Fifth Class Student Ends Life Ten Die In 30 Days Three By Suicide In One Village In Telangana

Fifth class student ends life, ten die in 30 days; three by suicide in one village in Telangana

12 July 2024

Representational Image

Kothagudem: A Class V student reportedly died by suicide died at Garibpet village of Sujatha Nagar mandal in the district.

It is said that Burra Lydia (12) got admission in a SC Gurukul School in the district. Ten days ago, she returned home from school as she was suffering from fever. Her mother told her to go back to school after she got well.

But the girl, who did not want to study at the Gurukul, was upset at her parents’ insistence and hanged herself late on Thursday. On receiving the information from the villagers, police reached the spot and shifted the girl’s body to the District General Hospital for a post-mortem examination, which was conducted on Friday.

Meanwhile, the girl’s death has brought a strange happening in the village to the light. According to villagers, ten persons died in a span of 30 days and three of them hanged themselves while seven died due to illness. This series of deaths in the village is causing a stir.

The villagers said in the last 24 hours, three persons resorted to suicide by hanging themselves and one was saved by the family members while the others died. It was said a villager, G Saidulu (60) hanged himself due to financial problems on Wednesday night and his last rites were conducted on Thursday and the girl Lydia hanged herself on the same day.

With the series of deaths a pall of gloom descended on the village and the residents were scared that something bad was happening to the village as while some suggested performing ‘Shanti pooja’ and other solutions to overcome the situation.