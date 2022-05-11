Fifth edition of Palle Pragathi to begin from May 20

Published Date - 09:03 PM, Wed - 11 May 22

Hyderabad: The fifth edition of Palle Pragathi, scheduled to commence from May 20, will focus on sanitation, maintenance of dumping yards and Viakuntadhamams, organic fertiliser manufacturing, power and water supply, among others in rural areas. The State government’s flagship programme is aimed at achieving development of rural areas on all fronts.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, who reviewed the arrangements on Wednesday, exhorted the district level officials of the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development departments to ensure effective coordination and planning in taking up works under Palle Pragati. He instructed them to conduct regular inspecttion of ongoing works and guide the field staff on maintenance of infrastructure developed in each village.

“The officials should take steps to ensure participation of people as well as elected representatives in the programmes initiated under the Palle Pragati,” he said, adding that steps are being taken to ensure that Palle Pragati is implemented in all the 12,769 villages across the State. The programme would be implemented in all the government offices as well as educational institutions.

The Minister, who distributed laptops and mobile phones to officials, directed them to identify suitable areas for plantation and take up the responsibility for cent per cent survival of the saplings. The situation in villages improved significantly after the four phases of Palle Pragati with several pending problems being addressed under the programme and green cover in the villages witnessing seven per cent growth at the same time.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania, commissioner Sharath, and other officials, participated in the meeting.

