Filmnagar police arrest three in Rs 4 lakh robbery case

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:21 PM, Sun - 3 September 23

Hyderabad: A three member gang who robbed a businessman of Rs. 4 lakh after diverting his attention was arrested by the Filmnagar police.

The trio – Afroz (24), Syed Khaleel (20), and Ahmed (21), had waylaid a man when he was going along with his friend on a scooter on Thursday night and after diverting their attention, took away Rs. 4 lakh kept in the dickey and escaped, said Filmnagar Inspector, Ramesh Goud.

On a complaint, the police registered a case and arrested them. They are produced before the court and remanded.