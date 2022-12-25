Final rites of slain Maoist Anitha performed in Nirmal

She was killed in an exchange of firing between the banned Maoists and armed forces in Chhattisgarh on Friday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:33 PM, Sun - 25 December 22

Body of Lingavva is being taken in a procession at Laxmisagar village in Kaddampeddur mandal on Sunday.

Nirmal: Finale rites of slain Maoist Kanti Lingavva or Anitha were performed at Laxmisagar village in Kaddampeddur mandal on Sunday. She was killed in an exchange of firing between the banned Maoists and armed forces in Chhattisgarh on Friday.

Hailing from Laxmisagar, Lingavva alias Anitha had joined the Maoist party after being attracted to songs of the outfit in 1996. She was married to Mailarapu Adellu alias Bhaskar, a member of Telangana State Committee and secretary of Kumram Bheem Divisional Committee (KBDC).

She carried a bounty of Rs 20 lakh announced by Maharashtra government on her head, while Telangana government declared Rs 5 lakh.