| Financial Assistance Of Rs 1 Lakh To Wrestler Nikhil Yadav

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:31 PM, Fri - 12 August 22

Wrestler Nikhil Yadav receiving the cheque for Rs 1 lakh, on Friday.

Hyderabad: Telangana wrestler Nikhil Yadav got a big boost when he got financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to pursue his dream, on Friday.

Nikhil had won bronze medal in the under-17 category at the World Wrestling Championship, held in Italy recently.

A cheque for Rs 1 lakh has been handed over to the wrestler by Delhi Public School chairman Malka Komaraiah, Malka Yashaswi and Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy.

The 17-year-old wrestler is pursuing intermediate second year and is training at the JSW’s Inspire Institute of Sports, Bannihatti, Karnataka.