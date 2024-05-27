KTR extends financial assistance to bereaved family of infant

Due to the heavy rain, the asbestos sheets roof fell on the child Samad, killing him instantly.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 May 2024, 07:23 PM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao extended Rs.1 lakh financial assistance to the bereaved family of a three-year-old boy who died after the asbestos sheets roof fell on him, at Hafeezpet on Sunday night. He consoled the family and assured all possible support on behalf of the party.

Learning about the incident, Rama Rao visited the house on Monday and consoled the bereaved family. He was accompanied by local MLA Arikepudi Gandhi and other BRS leaders. He handed over Rs 1 lakh to the family and urged the locals to take all precautions ahead of the monsoon, to prevent such incidents.